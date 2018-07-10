The Marion Gluck Clinic Announces Its First UK Partnership With the Mews Practice

LONDON, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Private,Surrey-based clinic extends treatments to patients with introduction of bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT)

The Marion Gluck Clinic has announced the launch of its first partnership outside of London with the Mews Practice in Guildford, Surrey.

From July 2018, The Mews Practice, an established, private medical practice, will offer new and existing patients the opportunity to receive bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) at its clinic under the supervision of Dr. Marion Gluck, a pioneer and the UK's leading practitioner in bio-identical hormones.

The announcement is an exciting development for both companies and means for the first time, patients from Surrey and surrounding counties will be able to receive bio-identical hormone consultations and treatment from Marion Gluck trained doctors, outside of London, saving them travel time and expense.

Seema Kapoor, Founder of The Mews Practice said: "This is incredibly exciting news for The Mews Practice and we're delighted to be partnering with Dr. Marion Gluck, the UK's pioneeringclinician in bio-identical hormones. We will now be able to offer our existing, as well as new patients, an extended range of BHRT treatment with the same level of patient care and service they have become accustomed to at The Mews Practice."

Dr. Marion Gluck, who founded her London clinic back in 2008 said: "The Mews Practice and their doctors are passionate and committed about their work. It's an honour to partner with them to enhance the knowledge and accessibility of bio-identical hormone treatments to their patients."

About the Marion Gluck Clinic

The Marion Gluck Clinic was founded in 2008 Dr Marion Gluck, one of the world's leading pioneers in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT). The clinic is the home of BHRT in the UK, providing patients with the highest quality care and helping them achieve hormonal balance through personalised medicine. For more information about the Marion Gluck Clinic visit: http://www.mariongluckclinic.com

About The Mews Practice

The Mews Practice is a Private GP Practice with an interest in Regenerative Medicine and technology. Offering a timely, high-quality service with a focus on patients' needs, services are available 7 days a week for the whole family in a central Guildford. For more information on The Mews Practice visit:

https://www.themewspractice.com/

Simon Marett, +44(0)-20-3961-4440, simon@mariongluckclinic.com