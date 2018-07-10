

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production growth eased in May, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than April's 2.0 percent rise.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production expanded 6.8 percent annually in May, while manufacturing output registered a moderate increase of 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 3.2 percent from April, when it fell by 5.2 percent.



