

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi Genzyme said that it is disappointed with the recent recommendation by the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health or CADTH to not reimburse Dupixent, one of the most important recent pharmacological innovations for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or AD. The recommendation disregards patient input and ignores the product's clinical value and the potential improvement to patient and caregiver quality-of-life or QoL.



The CADTH recommendation, made public on July 9, after consultation with the agency's Canadian Drug Expert Committee or CDEC, could have a highly detrimental effect on access to this medication for patients with moderate-to-severe AD. CADTH recommendations have an influence on reimbursement decisions by jurisdictional public drug plans, potentially leading to the therapy being rejected for public reimbursement. This would limit access to therapy for patients dependent on public drug plans, and would restrict physicians from prescribing the most appropriate treatment option.



Contrary to the CADTH negative recommendation, the value of Dupixent has been recognized by private employer benefits plans, being covered by the majority of private payer plans across Canada.



'I am disappointed. My colleagues are disappointed. Many of my patients who suffer from this severe disease and had hope for a new medication will be devastated when I break the bad news to them', said Dr. Melinda Gooderham, Dermatologist, Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine at Queen's University.



