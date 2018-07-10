

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced the Phase III IMpassion130 study, which was sponsored by Roche, met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival. The company noted that this is the first phase III study to demonstrate a statistically significant PFS improvement in first-line metastatic or unresectable locally advanced triple negative breast cancer, a type of breast cancer with high unmet need. Results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.



Celgene said the results demonstrated that the investigational combination of TECENTRIQ plus ABRAXANE compared to ABRAXANE monotherapy, as an initial treatment, significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death in patients with metastatic or unresectable locally advanced triple negative breast cancer in the intention-to-treat and PD-L1 positive populations. The company said the overall survival is encouraging in the PD-L1 positive population at the interim analysis, and follow up will continue until the next planned analysis.



