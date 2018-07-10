Selexis SA today announced that under the terms of an earlier commercial license agreement, Symphogen A/S has opened two investigational new drug applications (INDs) for clinical programs utilizing Selexis' SGE (Selexis Genetic Elements). The Symphogen antibody candidates, Sym022 and Sym023, are for the treatment of patients with locally advanced/unresectable or metastatic solid tumors or lymphomas that are refractory to available therapy or for which no standard therapy is available.

"Selexis and Symphogen have had a great working relationship over the past several years and we are proud to expand our partnership through these two additional programs based on the success they have had using our SUREtechnology Platform," said Marco Bocci, PhD, DPharm, Selexis vice president, licensing and business development. "We continue to marvel over our partners' unique research and development efforts. Symphogen is no exception as it continues to advance its mAb mixture candidates and to develop precision medicines through a focus on biomarker-defined patient populations. We look forward to supporting Symphogen's progress as they work to bring their candidates to the market and accessible to those patients who are in need of new treatment options."

Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein, including biosimilars, and provides seamless integration of the biologics development continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.

In December 2014, Selexis and Symphogen A/S entered into a commercial license agreement and signed the continuation of their R&D license agreement. Symphogen has licensed the rights to the Selexis SUREtechnology Platform and SURE CHO-M Cell Line for the development of recombinant mAb mixtures for the treatment of various cancers and infectious diseases. In June 2016, Symphogen announced its clinical candidate Sym015 had advanced into clinical development using Selexis SGE (Selexis Genetic Elements).

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 100 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of three commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. In June 2017, Selexis became part of the JSR Life Sciences group. JSR's CDMO service offering leverages the full capabilities of Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to offer an end-to-end solution to industry. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

About Symphogen

Symphogen is a clinical late-stage oncology-focused company with a novel and differentiated monoclonal antibody product pipeline with significant commercial opportunities. Symphogen has pioneered the field of antibody mixtures for therapeutic use in oncology and other significant diseases. Symphogen is dedicated to bringing novel antibody products to the market, creating optimally selected antibody mixtures in a single drug product. The company has collaborations for the development of antibody therapeutics in immuno-oncology with Shire and in the infectious disease area with Genentech. Symphogen has offices in Denmark and New Jersey. For more information, please see www.symphogen.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005169/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries for Selexis

Sam Brown Inc.

Mike Beyer, +1 312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

or

Company Inquiries for Selexis

Robert Meister

Head, Corporate Communications

+1 602-953-1716

robert.meister@selexis.com

or

Company Inquiries for Symphogen A/S

Martin Olin

Chief Executive Officer

+45 40 21 85 32

mol@symphogen.com