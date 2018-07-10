Premier Biomedical, Inc. Ceo Letter - July, 2018

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Greetings From The CEO And Staff At Premier Biomedical!

Premier Biomedical has been a company about positive change. We started as a pure R&D company and, out of necessity, were forced to evolve into a revenue-generating business with the hope of eventually generating enough capital to sustain our research & development efforts. As we moved further into our new role, we realized that we would be a far stronger company if we were to represent our multi-faceted technologies as potentially independent business units. Today we present ourselves as a much stronger entity with four interrelated, yet independent venues for investment. While we are continuing to develop a revenue-producing hemp oil CBD business, we are continuing to develop intellectual property based on our core extracorporeal patented technology. This overall strategy will be discussed in more detail below.

Finance and Stock Performance

This past quarter, we implemented a reverse split of our common stock (temporary trading symbol BIEID), thus enabling us to escape the sub-penny ditch and to anticipate stock price growth through our enhanced product strategy.

We reached agreement with two agents who are focused on securing investors in one or more of our separate technology divisions.

Business Structure

We are exploring the concept of Premier Biomedical as a holding company consisting of four independent technology divisions:

1) PTSD and extra-corporeal treatment of disease,



2) Anti-Cancer treatments and drugs,



3) CBD Pain Relief Products, and



4) Anti-Aging procedures

The benefit of this strategy is to preclude dilution of the parent company, Premier Biomedical, while securing investment in one or more of the technology divisions.

Immunotherapy and Biologics.

We continue to expand our portfolio of biologic-based technology projects in order to attract the attention of potential development partners and investors.

Since our announcement of filing of a patent application on an Anti-Aging technology, two separate and distinct agents have come forward and signed agreements with us to pursue potential domestic and foreign investors to finance the development and commercialization of this technology.

Pain Management.

This past quarter, we developed, manufactured and launched our formulation for a new line of CBD hemp oil based topical pain relief products marketed under the Extra Strength Pain-Ex II ™ label. These are among the highest content CBD pain relief products on the market. This gives the company a total of eight topical pain relief products.

Our on-going emphasis on expanding our sales network and reach led us to secure a National Sales Director and a number of sales managers.

In an effort to better promote our new Pain-Ex II™ product lines, we developed a promotional sample pack (sachet) of a 1ml sample of our 500mg CBD Extra Strength ointment. This will allow potential customers to experience the effectiveness of our new products prior to purchase.

These new products were featured in a dedicated new tri-fold brochure which is being used to promote our Extra Strength products.

In conjunction with our Pain-Ex II™ product line, we were sponsors and exhibitors at the Sorinex Summer Strong Event in May, which exposed our products to the active life style/fitness crowd.

Late in the quarter, we reached agreement with a group of representatives with expertise in promoting pharmaceutical and health care products to the Department of Defense and the government.

These representatives went to work immediately and held meetings with military purchasing personnel to introduce our topical pain relief products as an alternative to dangerous opioid pain killers.

West Virginia has the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation. Representatives of Premier Biomedical's Board met with the West Virginia Attorney General to explore ways to feature our products as an effective alternative to dangerous opioid pain killers, whose use often. leads to drug overdose deaths. The AG agreed to consider the information presented.

Investor/Public Relations Programs.

This past quarter, to promote our company and its products, I appeared on a number of radio and TV segments including:

"New To The Street", which is featured on a Fox Business national TV program,



Two appearances on Money TV,



Uptick Newswire radio interview three times,

To enhance our social media presence, we retained OMG National to promote our products and company.

This quarter, we continued to utilize the services of G.S. Whitney of Dallas, TX to coordinate our IR/PR services via daily blasts to their international network of followers.

SUMMARY

Premier Biomedical is a company about positive change in response to a changing environment. CBD has been declared a medicine in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. We believe this will expand to the U.S. and throughout the world shortly, and we intend to be at the forefront of this market opportunity.

Thank you for your patience and support.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

