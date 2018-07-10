FINOS Voice Program Expands With Contribution from GreenKey

Joins Existing Contributor Cloud9 Technologies in FINOS Initiative to Further Growth of Multi-Vendor Support for Open Voice Collaboration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / FINOS (the Fintech Open Source Foundation), a nonprofit foundation promoting open innovation in financial services, in coordination with GreenKey Technologies, a leader in real-time voice technology, today announced the contribution of the GreenKey SDK to the FINOS Voice Program.

Advancements in voice technology present a real opportunity to improve and build upon modern fintech applications, but have traditionally come with significant increases in investments of time, labor, and capital that are required to build and maintain these increasingly sophisticated tools.

Today's addition of GreenKey's open source SDK is another key building block that furthers the current work already underway in the FINOS Voice Program to define open voice standards for the development community. The contribution embodies the collaborative spirit between developers and the finserv community to make this new voice SDK easily accessible to an open ecosystem of development teams.

Tom Schady, GreenKey Chief Technology Officer, said: "All of GreenKey is moving towards open source - this first release is but one of many. We're excited to bring voice communication, backed by our innovative real-time financial transcription engine, into any JavaScript application with the SDK. Our GreenKey backend does the heavy lifting in telephony and speech AI while our SDK lets you focus on your business and users. We're also looking forward to contributing our voice interface and financial voice skills to the FINOS Voice Program."

"We are proud to facilitate the connection between open source developers and the financial services community for the benefit of the entire financial ecosystem," said Gabriele Columbro, FINOS' Executive Director. "This contribution to the FINOS Voice Program is a perfect example of industry wide collaboration to build a truly open ecosystem based on common standards across end users and even competitive technology providers."

Leo Papadopoulos, Program Management Committee Lead for the Voice Program and CTO of Cloud9 Technologies commented, "It's gratifying to see new contributions from other leading firms like GreenKey to FINOS' Voice Program. We look forward to working alongside other vanguards in this space to provide creative and effective solutions within financial services voice technology."

GreenKey's SDK is a JavaScript toolkit that connects third party applications to their backend technology, and includes components for popular front-end frameworks to speed community development. Interested parties may request a developer API key by emailing sdk@greenkeytech.com.

Source code for GreenKey's SDK is available here. Developer contributions to this project are encouraged; interested contributions can find out more on how to participate and contribute to this project and others like it within the FINOS Voice Program here .

About GreenKey Technologies:

GreenKey Technologies provides an AI-driven voice interface that combines financial market telephony, cloud infrastructure and machine learning into an innovative solution that transforms voice into data and redefines regulated collaboration. The firm's patented voice software functionality, mobility suite and advanced speech recognition integrate to make voice communication significantly simpler, smarter and more cost-effective. For more information, please visit http://greenkeytech.com , follow the firm on Twitter, @GreenKeyTech , and on LinkedIn .

About Cloud9 Technologies:

Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor of the future - offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication based solutions, with front-office focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit: www.c9tec.com.

About FINOS:

The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) is an independent nonprofit organization focused on promoting open innovation during a period of unprecedented technological transformation within financial services. FINOS believes that organizations that embrace open source software development and common standards will be best positioned to capture the growth opportunities presented by this transformation. The Foundation offers an Open Developer Platform (ODP), a compliant Open Source Readiness Program and The Open Source Strategy Forum (OSSF), the leading global event for financial executives and technologists dedicated to open innovation. Foundation OSS Projects are Apache 2.0 licensed and available on GitHub. For more information, visit https://www.finos.org .

