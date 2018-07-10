Fifth Corner Acquires Urban Infill Property in West 7th District in Fort Worth

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Fifth Corner (www.fifthcorner.com) announces that it has completed the acquisition of 2800 Bledsoe in Fort Worth, Texas. This 100% occupied property is located in the West 7th District and features entertainment-oriented local tenants. This is the third property acquisition for Fifth Corner Property Fund I, LP ("the Fund") since the closing of its initial capital commitments in February 2018.

2800 Bledsoe is comprised of approximately 22,000 square feet of improvements situated on 1.11 acres strategically located within close proximity to Downtown Fort Worth, Texas Christian University (10,000 students), the Trinity River Park, the Cultural District (including the Kimball Art Museum), the University of North Texas Health Science Center, the Will Rogers Memorial Center and the new, 14,000-seat Dickies Arena (scheduled to open in November 2019). The location is situated in an urban-infill, mixed-use area of Fort Worth and major path of growth for this part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"The West 7th District provides an urban destination where people can live, work, eat, shop, play and learn." said Chad Braun, co-founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Corner. "With the ongoing public and private investment in this area to make it more desirable, we look forward to the long-term value that will be created for all stakeholders."

The Fund also has two additional properties under contract in Fifth Corner's target markets. The anticipated closing dates for both properties are scheduled for the third quarter 2018.

