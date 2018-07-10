Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Holding(s) in Company 10-Jul-2018 / 12:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Urban Exposure plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios City and country of Edinburgh, Scotland registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 09/05/2018 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 10/05/2018 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 6.75 0.00 6.75 165,000,000 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of N/A N/A N/A previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GB00BFNSQ303 N/A 11,139,039 N/A 6.75 SUBTOTAL 8. 11,139,039 6.75 A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voti instrument Periodxi acquired if the ng instrument is righ ts exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voti financ Period xi voting ng ial rights righ instru settlementxii ts ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Standard 6.75 0.00 6.75 Life Investments Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy N/A holder The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which N/A the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to the admission to trading of Urban Exchange plc shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 9 May 2018. Place of completion Aberdeen, United Kingdom Date of completion 10/05/2018 ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: HOL TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 5735 EQS News ID: 703145 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2018 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)