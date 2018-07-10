

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in June to the highest level in eight months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 2.3 percent rise in May. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation since October last year, when prices had risen the same 2.8 percent.



Transport costs grew 7.2 percent annually in June and clothing and footwear prices increased by 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent from May, when it gained by 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX