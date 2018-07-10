

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said its plans to acquire AlienVault, a privately-held company based in San Mateo, California, to expand threat detection and response to AT&T Business Customers. The agreement has been approved by both companies.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but AT&T said the deal is not expected to have a material effect on the company's results. The company expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2018.



AT&T noted that the acquisition will combine AlienVault's expertise in threat intelligence with AT&T's cybersecurity solutions portfolio that includes threat detection and prevention as well as response technologies and services.



According to AT&T, the acquisition will enable it to expand its enterprise-grade security solutions portfolio and offerings to millions of small and medium-sized businesses. AlienVault's technology and security talent will help accelerate AT&T's vision of enabling organizations of all sizes with effective cybersecurity solutions.



The acquisition also does not change AT&T's plans to reduce its net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio by the end of the first year after the close of Time Warner and to its historical range by the end of the fourth year after close.



The completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Until the transaction closes, each company will continue to operate independently.



After the acquisition closes, AT&T business customers will be able to access the company's unified security management platform that helps make organizations more effective at threat detection and response, by giving them access to a broad set of enterprise-grade security capabilities.



AT&T said it will continue to invest in and build on AlienVault's foundational Unified Security Management platform and Open Threat Exchange, the world's first and largest open threat intelligence community, as the company integrates AlienVault into AT&T's cybersecurity suite of services.



