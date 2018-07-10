Tachyum Ltd., a US-based semiconductor company backed by IPM Growth, opens its first European office in Slovakia. Tachyum is on track to unveil its disruptive new Universal Processor chip, code named Prodigy, by the end of next year. Prodigy will provide unprecedented compute performance and power efficiency for Data Center and AI applications, and it will enable a new generation of Supercomputers. By adopting Tachyum Prodigy, the EU may become the world's high-performance computing leader.

Prodigy is the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-bit processor, requiring 10x less power and reducing server cost by 3x. New proprietary software has made many parts of the hardware found in a typical processor redundant. Shorter wires, due to a smaller core, translates into much greater speed for the processor. Tachyum has passed the proof of technology stage, and the speed of the actual processor core will be demonstrated on a 7nm process in the fall of 2018.

Prodigy's 10x compute per watt advantage enables a breakthrough in supercomputing. The world is slowly inching closer to building a 1 Exaflops Supercomputer (1,000,000x faster than PC). The ultra low power Prodigy processor will allow system integrators to build a 32 Exaflops AI supercomputer. This will enable users to simulate, in real-time, human brain-sized Neural Networks beginning in 2020, instead of 2028.

Tachyum's burgeoning strategic relationship with EU partners, thanks to the tireless work of its London and Bratislava-based lead investor IPM, will enable the EU to exploit the unprecedented capabilities of Tachyum's Prodigy in Supercomputing and Artificial Intelligence. The EU's EuroHPC Strategic Initiative set an objective to build European supercomputers which achieve technical parity with China, USA, and Japan by 2023. To achieve that lofty goal, the EU would need its own chip instead of relying on chips from foreign sources as is the practice today. Tachyum's chip will enable the EU to be #1 in Supercomputing, beginning in 2020 instead of 2023.

Tachyum Cofounder and CEO Dr. Radoslav Danilak is a well-known Silicon Valley entrepreneur, with over 120 patents. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and serves on the Slovak government's Innovation Advisory Board. Rado was born and studied in Slovakia. He taught at the Technical University of Kosice, where he earned his PhD. Rado immigrated to the US, where he was a processor architect at Gizmo Technologies and at Toshiba on the PlayStation 2 team, before joining NVIDIA, where he was a contributing architect on their Tesla and Fermi GPUs. The Fermi chip was used by China to build the world's faster supercomputer, Tianhe-1A. Rado cofounded SandForce, sold to LSI for $377M, and Skyera, acquired by HGST.

In founding Tachyum, Rado combined his deep technical expertise in processor architectures and compilers, to develop an innovative processor, targeting Datacenters, High Performance Computing, Human Brain research, critical infrastructure protection, and other markets, which are top priorities to the EU. The following are concrete benefits that Tachyum's European office will bring to Slovakia and the EU:

Tachyon plans to develop an EU R&D Center (new jobs, fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, cooperation with academia, significant not only for Slovakia but also for the EU)

Tachyon's Slovakian subsidiary will strengthen the position of the EU globally, as well as connecting it to other innovation hubs in the world, such as Silicon Valley

Slovakia was chosen in part, because Rado wanted to give something back to the country which nurtured him and educated him. However, pragmatic business considerations also favoured Slovakia: a growing economy, with access to a large number of AI and software developers, as well as hardware engineers.

As Dr. Danilak recently said: "Tachyum is focused on delivering a Universal Processor, which will positively touch many aspects of our lives. As the European Union pursues Technologic Sovereignty, Tachyum is perfect match."

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek "tachy," meaning speed, combined with "-um," indicating an element, Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum's founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics to deliver transformational products to market, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum's lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com.

