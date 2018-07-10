

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) will set up an assembly in Shanghai with the capacity to make 500,000 electric vehicles every year, the South China Morning Post reported.



The report said that the US company today signed an agreement with the Shanghai government to set up its Gigafactory 3 in Lingang New City.



Tesla's co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk was in Shanghai on Tuesday, meeting local government officials including Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong, the report said.



