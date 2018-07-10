Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd based in London, United Kingdom, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 11th of July, 2018. From this date, Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd INET ID: GLE Admitted: 11th of July, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=685399