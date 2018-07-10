Global Artificial Intelligence Market Projected to Top $7 Billion by End of 2018

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

More and more people are familiar with the term Artificial Intelligence (AI). After all it's been a popular focus in movies such as The Terminator or The Matrix. Recently many are now hearing about other terms like "Machine Learning" and "Deep Learning," sometimes used interchangeably with artificial intelligence. A rapidly growing number of companies are adopting machine learning solutions, setting up accelerators, opening R&D centers, and investing into startups. Advancements in the artificial Intelligence market are boosting projections as the multi-billion dollar industry continues to surge with machine learning becoming more and more necessary in day to day operations. According to statista, the AI market is projected to reach $7.3 billion by the end of 2018. Additional factors influencing growth include new products, uses of various forms of the technology and increased access.. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is proud to announced that it successfully completed Phase 1 in the development of Avant! AI infrastructure. Gopher is now moving into Phase 2 - semantic segmentation machine learning system development.



Avant! AI engine infrastructure is the base foundation for the system and was successfully completed with advanced automation and manual features. This means that Avant! AI will be able to make its "own decisions" based on experience and also will be able to receive manual information by humans, in order to increase its knowledge base. In this way, Avant! AI has the capability to expand on its own and with the assistance of humans if necessary. This is an essential infrastructure feature in order to enable Avant! to learn from its experience and human experts as well. For example, Avant! will learn about Gopher GEO tracking technology and, in addition, Gopher's expert engineers will able to feed it additional information in order to enhance Avant! knowledge in the field. In addition, Avant! will be able to connect to other core AI engines to collaborate and share information across network, upon necessary permissions.



Avant! development is now moving to the next phase, which is the development of its semantic segmentation machine learning engine. Semantic segmentation is a machine learning technique that enables the learning and identification the extent of individual objects within an image. Semantic segmentation gives machine learning computerized systems the human-like ability to analyze and understand the content of an image. It enables machine learning algorithms to locate the precise boundaries of objects and their details. One efficient usage of semantic segmentation is for autonomous driving machines or surveillance/security drones. For example, it enables computers to learn and identify streets objects, pedestrians, vehicles and other robotic driving related objects. In the medical field it can learn an image of a heart, liver, kidney or any other body organ in order to assist with a diagnostic or with medical procedures.



Dr, Danny Rittman. Gopher's CTO provided "There are different types of semantic segmentation networks and our focus is to continue to seek to enable Avant! AI with a Fully Convolution Network (FCN) which by extending normal convolution network enables more efficient image analysis and object's identification. This approach, if successful, will enable the creation of wider range of parameters and, therefore, extending the capability of the machine learning system. Avant! AI engine is targeted to assist in a wide variety of topics within Gopher's technologies, among them is our GEO tracking system, autonomous machines, surveillance/military/security drones and others. We are working to equipped Avant! AI with the capabilities of recognizing environmental objects cognitively. This will make Avant! a truly deep learning system that gains extensive knowledge with time. The advanced semantic segmentation engine will provide Avant! with it's "eyes" to "see" and identify objects, exactly as a human sees a car and knows that it is a car and not anything else. It is a major step during Avant! development and will take many months. In parallel, we will continue with the development of Avant! other modules to make it a human-like AI independent entity." Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent and current developments in the tech industry include:



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently announced plans to further expand its significant and growing investment in cloud computing in Europe by delivering the intelligent Microsoft Cloud from two new datacenter regions in Norway: one in the greater Stavanger region and the other in Oslo. The Microsoft Cloud, comprising Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365, will offer enterprise-grade reliability and performance with data residency from new datacenter locations. Initial availability of Azure is planned for late 2019 with Office 365 and Dynamics 365 to follow.



International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Italian bank, Banca Carige, have officially launched Dock, a $500M U.S. joint venture, to bring innovative technologies including AI, big data, analytics and cognitive tools to improve the competitiveness of Carige's more than 500 branches and over 1 million clients. As one of the leading Italian banking groups, with more than 500 years of tradition, this partnership, which was signed in this year's first quarter, gives Banca Carige the ability to respond to new business needs by facilitating the simplification of their IT environment while also creating a path to digital transformation that will help drive client experience excellence under a single bank model.



Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) recently announced has closed the acquisition of VictorOps, Inc., a leader in DevOps incident management. In combination with Splunk, VictorOps' incident management platform gives DevOps teams an analytics-driven platform to help collaboratively monitor, resolve and prevent issues that degrade customer engagement. The aggregate purchase price for the transaction was approximately $120 million, excluding adjustments, paid in cash and Splunk securities.



Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and King Long recently announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deploy a version of the Apolong self-driving mini bus for the Japanese market. Under the agreement, ten Apolong mini buses will be exported to Japan from China in early 2019. The Apolongis agreement marks the first time autonomous vehicles will be exported from China. Apolongis is a fully autonomous mini bus co-developed by Baidu and King Long. The mini bus is powered by the Apollo open source autonomous driving technologies created by Baidu and is China's first fully self-driving electric bus to enter the volume production phase. At Baidu Create, Baidu's annual AI developer conference held on July 4 in Beijing, more than 6,000 attendees witnessed a live stream of the 100th Apolong bus leaving the assembly line.



