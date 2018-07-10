Fitch Group, a unit of Hearst, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Fulcrum Financial Data, a leading provider of leveraged finance and distressed debt analysis, news and data. Fitch, in addition to having a strong presence in this market through ratings and research, is now home to some of the market's most influential news, data and analytic brands including Covenant Review, LevFin Insights, CapitalStructure and PacerMonitor.

Fitch announced its agreement to acquire Fulcrum from Leeds Equity Partners on May 31, 2018.

Fulcrum CEO Steve Miller will continue to lead the business, reporting to Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, President, Fitch Solutions. Tinaikar commented: "Fitch is committed to growing this business and to supporting the editorial excellence that leveraged finance and debt capital market participants have come to expect from these great brands."

Miller commented: "As part of Fitch Solutions, our valuable content and sought-after experts will help debt capital market participants meet their news and information needs. We also look forward to working alongside our colleagues in Fitch Ratings on events and other opportunities to interact with investors, bankers and issuers."

Brian Filanowski, Global Head of Product, Fitch Solutions, commented: "Our goal is to deliver the best information platform for leveraged finance professionals. We look forward to adding news from sources like Covenant Review, CapitalStructure and LevFin Insights to our Fitch Connect platform, where they will be offered alongside ratings, research and analytics from Fitch Ratings."

About Fulcrum Financial Data:

Fulcrum Financial Data offers unique insights, commentary, and data that give subscribers an edge in playing the corporate bond, leveraged loan and special situations markets. Fulcrum Financial Data is led by a team of accomplished financial information entrepreneurs, all of whom are recognized subject matter experts in their respective areas. The portfolio includes:

--Covenant Review is the trusted source for the interpretation of corporate bond indentures and leveraged loan credit agreements.

--LevFin Insights provides comprehensive real-time news, commentary and data for leveraged loan and high-yield bond market players.

--CapitalStructure provides insightful first-to-market news and analysis of the sub-investment grade universe, with a focus on special situations.

--PacerMonitor is a unified, modern and full-featured platform for researching and tracking federal bankruptcy, district and appellate court cases.

About Fitch Group:

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information, providing critical insights that inform better decision-making in financial markets. A unit of Hearst, Fitch Group is comprised of: Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of credit intelligence and the primary distributor of Fitch Ratings content; and Fitch Learning, a training and professional development firm specializing in regulatory and certification exam training, professional skills development, and blended e-learning solutions.

