SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced plans for a new fulfillment centre in Ottawa, Ontario's eastern suburb of Orléans. The 1-million square foot customer fulfillment facility is Amazon's fifth in Ontario, creating more than 600 full-time jobs.



Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 full-time associates at its existing Ontario facilities in Brampton, Mississauga, and Milton.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX