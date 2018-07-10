REFLEX CES, a leading European-based provider of custom embedded systems and High End FPGA COTS boards, is releasing to market its new version of the COM Express module, based on the latest Intel PSG technology, Stratix 10 SoC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005050/en/

COMXpressSX Stratix 10 (Photo: REFLEX CES)

REFLEX CES now proposes the widest Arria 10 GX and SoC COTS board offering with a total of 5 products in production.

A System-on-a-Chip (SoC) is an integrated circuit, combining all the required circuitry and components of an electronic system, and a FPGA. This allows customer to possess all the different options a FPGA board can offer.

COMXpressSX Stratix 10" dedicated to High Performance Computing and Acceleration markets.

This module is aligned to the COM Express standard, using a Basic type form factor with a type 7 interface.

It includes the biggest 2800 KLE Stratix 10 density for processing huge data algorithms with a maximum number of four DDR4 parallel banks with total density of 56GBytes. The type 7 interface provides an extremely high PCIe bandwidth through its 32 lanes GEN3.

The footprint is SoC, and therefore the module can be used as a slave (using GX) or as a host (using the SoC) in High Performance Computing systems.

The COMXpressSX Stratix 10 module can be plugged on an evaluation carrier board, the COMXpress PCIe carrier board, to test the board before customer develop their own.

The COMXpress PCIe carrier board is designed to be used quickly in server platform with its PCIe x16 lanes. The carrier board offers several high-speed links like a quad 10 GbE interface with optical front end, PCIe 3.0, SATA3, Mini SAS, USB 3.0.

About REFLEX CES

Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies.

REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading-edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers' technology risks and time to market.

For more information, visit http://reflexces.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005050/en/

Contacts:

REFLEX CES

Eric PENAIN, +33(0)169870255

Chief Business Officer

epenain@reflexces.com