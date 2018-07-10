Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top sustainability trends for 2018

2018 is turning out to be a pivotal year for sustainability, considering the turmoil brought on by the rising support for protectionism and technological advances. Factors such as rising economic volatility, climatic changes, and growing popularity of automation are contributing to the need for sustainability. For businesses who want to thrive in today's highly dynamic and demanding market landscape, it is imperative to be acquainted with and adapt to the latest sustainability trends.

"In order to succeed, companies must prepare themselves and lead the charge towards a sustainable economy," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Top sustainability trends 2018:

Re-prioritizing sustainability: Several top companies are leveraging regulations established by the Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to guide their sustainability initiatives. Moreover, the availability of business commissions for achieving targeted SDGs has proven to be an effective method for promoting sustainability. With many countries making it a legal obligation to meet their SDGs, such sustainability trends are expected to be highly popular in the years to come.

The use of data and technologies to boost supply chain visibility is one of the key sustainability trends that has been gaining traction. The use of drones and apps is making it easier to comprehend various sustainability challenges and mitigate the same. , Rising need for collaborations: In today's competitive market scenario, collaborations have proven to be an effective strategy for addressing the rising sustainability challenges. Most producers tend to take a more holistic approach and consider production costs and investment expenses in sustainability. Such sustainability trends have sparked the rise of new collaboration platforms that help streamline certification processes.

In today's competitive market scenario, collaborations have proven to be an effective strategy for addressing the rising sustainability challenges. Most producers tend to take a more holistic approach and consider production costs and investment expenses in sustainability. Such sustainability trends have sparked the rise of new collaboration platforms that help streamline certification processes.

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top sustainability trends for 2018.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

