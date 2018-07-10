Publicis Groupe: Connection details 1st Half 2018 Results presentation

INVITATION
PUBLICIS GROUPE
First Half 2018 Results
Date & Time
Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 10:00am
(Paris time - CET)
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Conference Call
Confirmation Code: 3751937
France: +33 (0)170 72 25 50
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9126
USA: +1 323 794 2551
Webcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/w6gxj68f
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay code: 3751937
France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
USA: +1 719 457 0820
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire