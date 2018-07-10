Cancer patients are equipped with wearable biosensors for monitoring before, during and after cancer treatment

Artificial intelligence-based analytics allow clinicians to proactively identify adverse events sometimes associated with cancer treatment

Mobile solution straddles hospital and home and enables continuous patient insight across the continuum of care during cancer treatment

Haga Teaching Hospital, physIQ, and VitalConnect announced today that cancer patients are being enrolled and monitored in a study that is evaluating how wearable biosensors and artificial intelligence-based analytics can augment clinical care for patients in treatment. The study is being funded by Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a Johnson Johnson Company). In the investigator-initiated study, patients being treated with either erythrocyte transfusion or chemotherapy, either with or without immunotherapy, are provided VitalPatch biosensors that collect and stream physiological data via physIQ's pinpointIQTM platform. The goal of the study is to evaluate how continuous physiological data coupled with sophisticated personalized analytics can provide early clinical indication of adverse events sometimes associated with anti-cancer treatment.

"Immunotherapy and other anti-cancer treatments offer great hope for patients managing hematological diseases" said Dr. Martin Schipperus, Chair of Hematology at Haga Teaching Hospital. "However, these same powerful agents can also result in side effects that may impact patients' ability to tolerate treatment. By monitoring patients this way, we hope to identify a novel approach to proactively identifying and managing adverse events that may otherwise negatively impact patient outcomes."

Through the physIQ pinpointIQ solution, clinical-grade vital signs stream continuously, 24/7, from the VitalPatch biosensor to the cloud. Patients begin wearing the biosensor several days prior to the treatment to allow the physIQ artificial intelligence-based analytics to develop a pre-treatment personalized baseline. Patients then continue to wear the VitalPatch, both during and after treatment in the clinic. By comparing each patient to their own personalized baseline, clinicians are able to continuously monitor their physiological response throughout treatment and afterwards, even when the patients have returned home.

"Artificial intelligence-based analytics and wearable biosensors hold great promise for monitoring at-risk patient populations at home, at work, in the clinic, and all places in between" said Dr. Stephen Ondra, Chief Medical Officer of physIQ. "The oncology space is one that has enormous unmet need with respect to how we deliver care and support patients as they undergo and manage these potentially life-saving therapies. Too often, patients must discontinue therapy because of adverse events that could be avoided or minimized through early detection. We are excited by the prospect of evolving the standard of care to use personalized proactive information to improve outcomes."

The pinpointIQ solution, its personalized analytics, and the VitalPatch biosensor are being deployed in various clinical environments to support clinicians caring for at-risk patient populations. The end-to-end solution is also being provided to pharmaceutical and medical device companies that are integrating real-world data sets into clinical trials. With 14.1 million new cases annually worldwide1, cancer is associated with some of the most pressing unmet needs in healthcare. "Every year we see better treatments available in oncology which is very encouraging," added Schipperus, "but beyond drugs alone there is need to improve the patient experience and we are excited about the innovations now available to potentially improve how these patients are cared for."

