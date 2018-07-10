Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: re sale of PBJ 10-Jul-2018 / 13:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Result of general meeting re sale of PBJ Further to the announcement made on 12 June 2018 in connection with a circular to shareholders regarding the proposed sale by the company's subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim") of REA Kaltim's 95 per cent interest in PT Putra Bongan Jaya ("PBJ") (the "circular"), REA announces that, at a general meeting held earlier today, the resolution set out in the notice of meeting and included in the circular was duly passed on a show of hands. A total of 40,509,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares currently held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the general meeting with each ordinary share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies were received for use in connection with the general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Resolution For Against Withheld 1 To approve the proposed 29,397,079 121 111 sale by REA Kaltim of its 95 per cent interest in PBJ ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: ROM TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 5736 EQS News ID: 703189 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2018 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)