Despite the uncertainty caused by U.S. solar panel import tariffs, deteriorating trade relations between the U.S. and China, and the looming consequences of China's PV policy change, the solar industry saw a 15% YoY increase in corporate funding in the first half of 2018, on the back of a Q2 rebound, finds the latest Mercom Capital report.After a massive 65% quarter-on-quarter drop from Q4 2017, solar funding began to bounce back in Q2 2018, resulting in US$5.3 billion raised in the first half of 2018, up from the $4.6 billion raised in the respective period last year, reports Mercom Capital. ...

