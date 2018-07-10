

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Sorrell's new marketing venture has agreed to acquire a Netherlands-based digital production agency, topping a rival bid from the WPP Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY).



Financial terms weren't disclosed, but reports said Mr. Sorrell's new venture, which he plans to call S4 Capital, will pay around 300 million euros for MediaMonks in cash and shares.



Martin resigned as WPP chief executive in April.



He left the world's biggest advertising firm amid claims of misconduct, which he has denied.



The findings of an internal investigation into the allegations have not been disclosed because WPP said doing so would breach data protection rules.



Soon after leaving Sir Martin set up his new advertising venture, which he has pledged to build into a 'multinational communication services business'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX