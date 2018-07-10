Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest real-world evidence analytics study on the healthcare industry. A healthcare industry client wanted to compare the cost and efficiency of probiotic supplements against competing products.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig,"The lack of widespread awareness in developing economies acts as a major challenge for players in the healthcare industry."

In today's world, consumers globally are aware of their snacking habits and are increasingly adopting healthier snacking options. The increasing awareness of the benefits of probiotic supplements is regarded to be a chief driver in the market. This trend is gaining popularity due to the regular consumption of probiotic supplements that prevent the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract; thereby, augmenting the absorption of nutrients.

The real world evidence analytics solution helped the client to discover the drug efficiency and compared the outcome with similar products on the basis of drug effectiveness and quality. The client was able to improve future business growth and make a much broader dataset incorporating real-world evidence data.

This real-world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Discover trends in treatment pathways

Gain detailed insights into customer preferences and develop specific drugs

This real-world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Revolutionizing the way drugs are approved, healthcare is delivered, and epidemics are managed

Evaluating the relevance of technologies to their trials

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

