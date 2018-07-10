

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) Tuesday said it acquired Draupner Graphics, software specialist and developer of TouchGFX. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.



Several of the STM32 product lines already support TouchGFX and they have been working together for the last five years.



The acquisition of Draupner Graphics is expected to help TouchGFX and STM32 roadmaps to offer embedded developers and their customers more advanced features, 'raising the bar of human-machine interfaces across all of the devices that people interact with every day.'



STM delivers intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions globally to power the electronics at the heart of everyday life.



