Digi International Renews Appointment of Westbase.io as an EMEA Distributor for its Wireless Routers and Infrastructure Management Portfolios

Agreement includes U.K., Ireland, Nordics, Middle East and Africa

MINNETONKA, Minnesota, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has renewed its appointment of Westbase.io as its distributor in the U.K., Ireland, Nordics, Middle East and Africa. Under the terms of the agreement, Digi TransPort and Infrastructure Management product portfolios will be available, complemented by the wide range of support services offered by Westbase.io (www.westbase.io).

Digi's communications products and services help customers create, deploy and manage mission-critical connectivity in the most demanding settings. Digi's full range of highly reliable cellular routers and gateways are ideal for usage in transport, industrial and enterprise applications.

"Westbase.io has worked with Digi for many years, and we are excited to be renewing our distribution agreement with them," said Sacha Kakad, Managing Director for Westbase.io. "Incorporating cloud with leading hardware options, Digi's IoT and wide-ranging solution set is the perfect fit for our portfolio as we help customers to adopt distributed networking technologies."

"As one of the leading distributors of 4G LTE and IoT networking solutions, Westbase.io is well-placed to augment Digi's efforts in providing the most reliable IoT solutions for security and reliability conscious applications to a wider customer base," said Ronald Singh, Director of Channel Sales EMEA for Digi. "Westbase.io is renowned for its great depth of market knowledge and broad reseller infrastructure, attributes that are perfect for bringing Digi's mission-critical cellular products to that wider audience."

About Westbase.io

Westbase.io is a leading 4G LTE and IoT networking distributor - we provide the advice, services and solutions organisations need to be better connected. Disruptive technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN), 5G, NB-IoT, cloud, fog and more, are opening up new possibilities for organisations every day, but taking the necessary steps to deploy these successfully can present a challenge to SMEs and enterprise businesses. With 30 years of distributed network experience to share, Westbase.io works with its customers to help them to embrace these latest advancements and get the most out of last mile connectivity.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

