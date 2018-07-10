Monteagle Logistics Taps HighJump to Drive 3PL Success in Africa

Leading 3PL capitalizes on HighJump's solutions and expertise of partner network to excel with the supply chain of the future

MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces that, in partnership with independent software developer, innovator and team augmentation partner iWMS, it has enabled leading South African third-party logistics (3PL) provider Monteagle Logistics to evolve its operations with the connected and automated supply chain of tomorrow. This latest success exemplifies HighJump's rapid international growth and capabilities to meet the unique needs of 3PL providers.

The industry is changing rapidly to meet consumer demands. Supply chain professionals need technologies to adapt to new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems, mobility and deconsolidating networks. Additionally, 3PLs must handle the complexity of a multi-principled business model. With the HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) and the expertise of iWMS, this is a reality for Monteagle Logistics.

HighJump's unique, flexible design is proven to enhance operations for third-party logistics. Unlike other solutions, HighJump empowers users to seamlessly handle and adapt to complex, high-volume, multi-principal operations for a single location or across geographies. Furthermore, HighJump's feature for billing management simplifies billing and revenue administration amongst multiple customers. As a result, Monteagle Logistics enhanced customer service and reduced operating costs with improved productivity, efficiency and KPI management.

"HighJump is the only provider with the solutions and expertise compatible with our 3PL business model," said Murray Griffin, managing director, Monteagle Logistics. "We tested two other providers prior to HighJump - neither had the adaptability to adjust to our and our customers' requirements. With HighJump and iWMS, we're on track to meet our business goals today and have the support to drive our success even further in the future."

"The needs of a 3PL are as vast and diverse as the array of customers it serves," said David Houser, senior vice president, international sales and operations, HighJump. "HighJump and iWMS understand this, empowering 3PLs across the globe with the technologies and support to thrive in today's complex landscape with the supply chain of the future."

"We are very excited that Monteagle has chosen HighJump as their warehouse management provider and we, at iWMS, look forward to a continued association, in which both companies can grow their potential in this challenging market place," said Richard Evans, CEO, iWMS.

In addition to South Africa, Monteagle Logistics serves customers in Swaziland, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Angola, the Congo and the rest of the world. This is one of many recent success stories from HighJump and iWMS, including Jack's of Fiji and Woolworths.

Further information on iWMS and HighJump's international partner network can be found here.

About Monteagle Logistics

As your partnered 3PL and "The Source of your Success" we add value and competitiveness to our clients' Supply Chains with integrated logistics solutions and value added services; we are masters in handling high volume goods, both containerized and break-bulk.

We offer our clients effective, innovative baskets of products and bespoke end-to-end solutions throughout the logistics space.

We operate with corporate discipline and entrepreneurial flair. We are the sum of all our parts; we are a group of dedicated, knowledgeable individuals who bring you a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge in forwarding, transportation, warehouse and related logistics services throughout Southern Africa and Globally.

At Monteagle Logistics we are constantly tinkering with our business model to get leaner and more agile and to get closer to our customers.

About iWMS

iWMS is an independent software developer, innovator and team augmentation partner with years of global experience in consulting, building, and supporting WMS solutions. We offer proven industry-leading software from HighJump Software Network Solutions for warehouse and supply chain management.

iWMS is based in South Africa, America, Australasia and India. This gives iWMS access to the best resources and IT talent globally enabling us to ensure that the right level of experience is available for all projects at any given time.

About HighJump

HighJump is a global provider of supply chain management software that streamlines the flow of inventory and information from supplier to store shelf. Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for 3 years running, HighJump employs more than 440 team members worldwide, and supports more than 4,000 customers in 66 countries, ranging from SME business to global enterprises.

HighJump's functionally rich and highly adaptable end-to-end solutions help users achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability, from the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab. HighJump's suite of warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, distribution, mobile delivery and retail solutions allow users to seamlessly drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue by delivering goods faster and more profitably.

HighJump: supply chain accelerated.For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact

Heather K. Smith

HighJump

1-800-328-3271 x 2717

Heather.Smith@highjump.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653598/HighJump_logo_2_Logo.jpg