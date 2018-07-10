DNV GL, Deakin University, the CSIRO, and the Smart Energy Council have come together to collaborate on a two-year project to develop a new performance standard for distributed energy storage systems. The work behind the proposed Australian Battery Performance Standard is being funded $1.9 million from ARENA and the Victoria state government.Storage systems under 200kWh/100kW in Australia will likely be subject to a new standards regime. A project was announced today that will see a new standard formulated by a collaboration between energy consultancy and testing group DNV GL, the CSIRO and Victoria's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...