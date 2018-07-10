Chinese manufacturer, JA Solar has secured a long-term buyer credit loan facility worth US$68.4 million for the procurement of equipment for its 1.5 GW wafer facility in Vietnam.JA Solar Vietnam Company Limited secured the seven year loan facility from China Minsheng Bank Corporation Limited Shijiazhuang Branch. It will use the funds to buy equipment for its 1.5 GW solar wafer facility, located in Bac Giang, Vietnam. No further details were provided, and JA Solar could not be immediately reached for comment. In November 2016, JA Solar announced it would set up shop in Vietnam with a $1 billion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...