Instem Welcomes New Clients and Delivers Enhanced Functionality for Leading Genetox Solution

Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, is pleased to announce continued demand for its unique Cyto Study Manager (CSM) genetic toxicology software solution.

CSM integrates data acquisition, auditing, reporting and study management processes into a single intuitive system that greatly improves efficiencies, while ensuring data integrity during genetic toxicology studies. CSM includes modules for the comet assay, micronucleus, chromosome aberrations as well as a revolutionary customizable module.

Demand for CSM continues to grow and many leading R&D organizations including Roche, Charles River Laboratories, Merck Co., Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim and, most recently, Integrated Laboratory Systems, have selected CSM to help them streamline genetic toxicology study workflows, reduce costs, increase efficiencies and improve regulatory compliance.

Building on this continued success, Instem has made further significant investments in the CSM solution. Extensive reporting capabilities enable clients to create customized reports in seconds, complete with data tables, statistics and graphs. Instem now provides CSM validation packs, onsite assistance and implementation support services, which are all enabling clients to get into live use quicker and with less effort than ever before.

Gregor Grant, Executive Vice President Preclinical Solutions, Instem, said "It is extremely exciting to see the CSM community continuing to grow and our clients are telling us that CSM delivers dramatic efficiency gains within their genetic toxicology operations. Our recent investments in the product have revolutionized the creation of genetox reports, introduced new custom reporting capabilities, and now, by supporting specialty assays, CSM continues to handle all genetox study workflows and experiments."

For further information about Cyto Study Manager download the fact sheet or read the case study

About Instem

Instem is a global provider of leading software solutions and services that are helping over 500 clients bring their life enhancing products to market faster. We enable clients in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, analyze, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while maintaining compliance for their products around the world.

Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.

http://www.linkedin.com/company/instem/

https://www.facebook.com/Instem.software

https://twitter.com/Instemsoftware

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005601/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Instem

Julie Jones (UK HQ)

+44 (0) 1785 825600

julie.jones@instem.com

or

Gary Mitchell (US HQ)

610-941-0990

gary.mitchell@instem.com

