Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Internet Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report offers actionable insights on the sourcing and procurement best practices for internet services and helps procurement professionals reduce spend and drive category growth.

Our procurement reports for the telecom and networking category offer a comprehensive analysis of the pricing strategies and category growth drivers that may impact the future supply market scenario. They also provide detailed information on the cost-saving opportunities and negotiation strategies to help buyers identify potential market opportunities.

"One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to collaborate with service providers that can offer Internet services through a low contention ratio as it helps to ensure the quality of services," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, buyers must ensure that the service providers adhere to regulatory nuances in order to decrease the future scope of litigation risks."

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the internet services market.

The rise in the use of BYOD devices

The growing demand for high bandwidth from end-users

The rise in end-users prefer to stream social media content through mobile devices

Report scope snapshot: Internet services market

Market Insights

Regional spend dynamics

Global category spend

Regional influence on global spend

Category Pricing Insights

Supplier cost structure

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

