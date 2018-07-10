Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI), Announces Shareholder Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or "FAGI"), is pleased to provide shareholders with a status update letter.

Dear Shareholders,

I would like to address several issues regarding FAGI's holdings and strategic plans which should be clarified. Full Alliance Group is not in any way affiliated with the CBD, hemp or cannabis growth, manufacturing, distribution or any affiliated products or services, nor does it have desire to have such an affiliation moving forward. Potential opportunities in these areas were at a point in time considered and vetted but after performing due diligence it was determined to be inconsistent with company values and goals.

Previously mentions of associations include but are not limited to, Wincon, HRM Farms, and DiMora Pods have been terminated as the company remains focused on finalizing its other banking, technology, and real estate acquisitions.

However, I am pleased to announce that we continue to make progress in closing the acquisitions of the following companies: MyPay, Kelevra Digital Solutions, SA.de C.V., GBE Grupo Empresarial de Tamaulipas SAPI de CV, and Grupo Richard.

Regarding the status of our announced dividend. The company plans to complete the transaction for our shareholders, but due to ongoing negotiations for a reverse-takeover-merger by a New York-based financial institution, the status of the dividend has been suspended pending completion of these negotiations.

The Board of Directors would like to thank shareholders, our employees and their families for the continued diligence.

Sincerely,

JacobThomas

Chairman of the Board / CEO

Contact: InvestorRelations@FullAlliance.com

