Internet of Things (IOT) Devices to Boost the Circuit Material Market in Developed Countries

PUNE, India, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application, Region - Global Forecast 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Circuit Materials Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 30.58 billion in 2018 to USD 36.85 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Speak to our Subject Matter Expert:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=128882477



The increasing use of circuit materials due to technological advancements in the electronics sector is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the Circuit Materials Market.

Based on the substrate, the fiberglass-epoxy segment of the Circuit Materials Market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Circuit materials, manufactured using the fiberglass-epoxy material, have superior mechanical and chemical properties. This raw material can provide a high strength-to-weight ratio. It also can withstand moisture and offers high resistance to fire. This factor is projected to drive the fiberglass-epoxy segment of the Circuit Materials Market.

Inquire Now Before Buying the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=128882477

The communications application segment is projected to account for the largest share, in terms of value, in the Circuit Materials Market during the forecast period

Circuit materials are increasingly being used in the communications application. In this application, the use of circuit materials is significant in various devices such as mobiles, telephones, and smart tablets. The communications application is projected to account for the largest share of the market between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. The use of circuit materials has increased in the communications application, owing to the ability to provide enhanced conductivity on compact printed circuit boards of the various communication devices.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for circuit materials in 2018, in terms of value.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for circuit materials in 2018. The growth of the APAC Circuit Materials Market can be attributed to the growing demand from the communications, industrial electronics, and automotive applications in the region. The growth is also attributed to the presence of well-established circuit materials manufacturers, such as Shengyi Technology (China), Kingboard Laminates (Hong Kong), and ITEQ Corporation (Taiwan) in the region.

Key players operating in the Circuit Materials Market include Shengyi Technology (China), Kingboard Laminates (Hong Kong), ITEQ Corporation (Taiwan), DowDuPont (US), Jinan Guoji Technology (China), Eternal Materials (Taiwan), Rogers Corporation (US), Taiflex Scientific (Taiwan), Isola Group (US), and Nikkan Industries (Japan).

Buy the Report Now:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=128882477

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/circuit-material-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets