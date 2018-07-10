LeasePlan Corporation N.V.: LeasePlan joins Global Zero Emission Vehicle Challenge to accelerate transition to electric mobility

PRESS RELEASE

LeasePlan joins Global ZEV Challenge to accelerate transition to electric mobility

NEW YORK, USA, July 10 2018 - LeasePlan, a global leader in Car-as-a-Service, announces today that it has become a founding partner of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Challenge, a new global coalition organised by The Climate Group and C40.

The aim of the ZEV Challenge is to bring together states, regions, cities, businesses and NGOs to send a clear signal to the automotive industry of the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Partners will also develop and advocate policies and solutions that will spark mass adoption of EVs.

The Challenge was launched in New York to coincide with the final Formula E race of the season, held in Brooklyn. Founding partners include LeasePlan, Unilever, EDF Energy, The State of California and New York City.

Tex Gunning, CEO LeasePlan: "Although we're seeing the appetite for EVs rise every day, the vehicles, infrastructure or policies to meet this demand aren't there yet. We're therefore delighted to join the global ZEV Challenge and work with the industry to make zero emission mobility a reality. Starting electric can be one of the easiest ways to tackle climate change, but only if everyone rises to the ZEV Challenge."

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group: "Transport is a significant and growing contributor to climate change. Today, we're challenging automotive manufacturers to work with all stakeholder groups - states, regions, cities, businesses and NGOs like ours - to accelerate the zero emissions mobility revolution and make electric transport the norm. With 1.8 million vehicles on the road, it's great that LeasePlan is stepping up to the ZEV Challenge."

As a founding partner of the ZEV Challenge, LeasePlan commits to using its policy influence and customer relationships to accelerate the adoption of EVs among some of the world's largest businesses. Over half the cars on the road today belong to companies making corporate fleets a natural starting point for the transition to EVs.

With 1.8 million vehicles on the road, LeasePlan is taking a leadership role in the transition from the internal combustion engine to alternative power trains, targeting net zero emissions by 2030. The company also aims to transition its employee fleet to electric vehicles by 2021.

ENDS

Notes to editors

The ZEV Challenge is a coalition combining the EV100 (https://www.theclimategroup.org/project/ev100) campaign of the Climate Group (https://www.theclimategroup.org/), the Fossil Fuel Free Streets (https://www.c40.org/other/fossil-fuel-free-streets-declaration) initiative of C40 (https://www.c40.org/), and a new Under2 (http://www.under2coalition.org/) States & Regions Coalition ZEV initiative (http://www.under2coalition.org/project/under2-zero-emission-vehicle-project) for global states and regions



Transport is the fastest-growing contributor to climate change, with road transport accounting for approximately a third of carbon dioxide emissions in the USA and 20% in the EU [1] . EVs - which release 30-70% lower CO 2 emissions than internal combustion engine vehicles [2] - are ideally placed to help tackle climate change



Key elements in LeasePlan's net zero emission roadmap include: Advocating the uptake of zero emission mobility among relevant stakeholder groups Educating customers on what's next in low-emission vehicles Facilitating the uptake of low-emission vehicles with attractive customer propositions Leading by aiming to transition LeasePlan's own employee fleet to an electric vehicle fleet by 2021



LeasePlan's latest white paper, which discusses the various factors that affect corporate's business case for EVs and advises on how to start transitioning to electric mobility, is available here (https://www.leaseplan.com/corporate/~/media/Files/L/Leaseplan/documents/documents-new/_Whitepaper_Business%20case%20for%20EV_ONLINE.pdf)



LeasePlan is founding partner of EV100 (https://www.leaseplan.com/newsroom/2017/leaseplan-joins-ev100-initiative-and-speeds-up-transition-to-electric-mobility), a global business initiative designed to fast-track the uptake of electric vehicles and infrastructure, launched by The Climate Group around the UN General Assembly in September 2017. This is the only initiative of its kind to encourage global business commitments on electric transport, with members committing to transition their petrol and diesel fleets to electric vehicle fleets by 2030

Media contacts

LeasePlan

Samantha Chiene

Tel: +31 6 10 88 68 31

Email: media@leaseplancorp.com

About LeasePlan

LeasePlan is one of the world's leading Car-as-a-Service companies, with 1.8 million vehicles under management in over 30 countries. LeasePlan manages the entire vehicle life-cycle for its corporate, SME and private customers, taking care of everything from purchasing, insurance and maintenance to car resale. LeasePlan's core businesses are Car-as-a-Service, a EUR 68billion market, and CarNext.com, an independent marketplace for flexible used-car mobility solutions, serving a EUR 65billion market. With over 50 years' experience, LeasePlan's mission is to provide what's next in mobility via an 'any car, anytime, anywhere' service - so you can focus on what's next for you. Find out more at www.leaseplan.com/corporate (http://www.leaseplan.com/corporate).



[1] https://ec.europa.eu/clima/policies/transport/vehicles_en [2] http://publications.tno.nl/publication/34616575/gS20vf/TNO-2015-R10386.pdf

LeasePlan joins Global ZEV Challenge (http://hugin.info/174739/R/2204227/855631.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeasePlan Corporation N.V. via Globenewswire

