10.07.2018
PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, July 10

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2018, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Residential Secure Income1.50%
Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.39%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.86%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20180.70%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.40%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.33%
BBGI SICAV SA0.27%
John Laing Infrastructure Fund0.06%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.06%
Target Healthcare REIT0.05%
Total5.62%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2018, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% 20198.34%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20263.79%
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20253.70%
Vonovia2.89%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.53%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.35%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20252.19%
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 20292.18%
Investor2.01%
Deutsche Wohnen1.94%
Total31.92%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


