Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the cystitis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat cystitis.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Cystitis: Market overview

Cystitis is the inflammation of the bladder, usually caused by a bladder infection. It is a common type of urinary tract infection (UTI). Cystitis can be either acute or interstital. Acute cystitis is a case of cystitis that occurs suddenly. Interstital cystitis is a chronic or long-term case of cystitis that affects multiple layers of bladder tissue. Both acute and interstital cystitis have a range of possible causes.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Women are more often affected by cystitis than men. UTI happens when bacteria enter the bladder or urethra and begin to multiply. It could also happen with naturally occurring bacteria in the body that become imbalanced. These bacteria lead to an infection and cause inflammation."

Cystitis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the cystitis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, and combination therapy), drug development strategies (cystitis, interstitial cystitis, and hemorrhagic cystitis), RoA (intravesical, subcutaneous, and oral), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, antisense oligonucleotide, biological, conjugated monoclonal antibody, monoclonal antibody, peptide, polysaccharide, protein, small molecule and polysaccharide, stem cell therapy, and vaccine), targets for drug development (GABAB receptor, Beta 3 adrenergic receptor, nociceptin receptor, and NLRP3), MoA (Beta 3 adrenergic receptor agonist, nerve growth factor inhibitor, immunomodulator, and nociceptin receptor agonist), geographical segmentation (Taiwan, Japan, Europe, and the US), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

