Impact of Laser Phosphor Technology on $3.03 Billion Laser Projection Market

According to the research report on "Laser Projection Market by Product Type (Laser Projector and CAD Laser Projection System), Illumination Type (Laser Phosphor, Hybrid, RGB Laser, Laser Diode), Vertical (Enterprise, Public Places, Cinema, Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall market is estimated to be worth USD 4.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.53 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2018 and 2023. Significant advantages of laser projectors over traditional lamp projectors and increasing adoption of laser projection technology for various applications are the major drivers for the growth of the laser projection market.

63 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laser Projection Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/laser-projection-market-197811567.html

Laser phosphor projector expected to hold major market share during forecast period

Laser phosphor projector is expected to lead the market in 2018. The long life and low maintenance of laser phosphor projectors make them ideal for high-use settings, such as boardrooms, classrooms, houses of worship, museums, and location-based entertainment venues. A major benefit of using laser phosphor is reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). The increasing adoption of laser phosphor-based projectors for various applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Laser projection market for cinema to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

The market for cinema is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cinema vertical is expected to create ample opportunities for players in the laser projection market. The increasing number of cinema screens across the world and advancements in projection technology with less maintenance cost provide opportunities for the laser projector market growth. Barco is one of the major companies offering high-brightness laser projectors for cinema applications.

APAC expected to hold major share of laser projection market during 2018-2023

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the laser projection market during the forecast period. In APAC, China is expected to be the major contributor to the laser projection market between 2018 and 2023. APAC is the leading laser projection market for education and cinema segments, with major demand driven by countries such as China and India. APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities for the laser projection market growth during the forecast period.

Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco NV (Belgium), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan), Optoma Corporation (Taiwan), The Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), and Delta Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) are the major players in the laser projection market. The report also includes the profiles of companies such as Canon Inc. (Japan), Christie Digital Systems (US), Digital Projection (UK), Dell (US), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Hitachi Digital Media Group (UK), LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen (Germany), ViewSonic Corporation (US), and Xiaomi Inc. (China).

