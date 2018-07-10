The Brazilian oil giant has signed a memorandum of understanding with its French strategic ally, Total and its subsidiary, Total Eren to invest in solar and on-shore wind projects in Brazil.It seems that not a week has gone by in recent months, where some global oil major or another hasn't unveiled plans to invest in clean energy. This time, Brazilian oil giant, Petrobras has annouced it will join forces with strategic ally, France-based Total, and its renewable energy subsidiary, Total Eren, to invest in solar and on-shore wind in Brazil. The three entities signed a non-binding memorandum of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...