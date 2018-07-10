Technavio analysts forecast the global aerospace crew seats market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The introduction of connected pilot seats is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aerospace crew seats market 2018-2022. A major vendor launched a project for a digitalized and connected seat to enhance its products through a better understanding of their use and to provide new functions to airlines and their pilots. The project aimed at defining, installing, and certifying a standard pilot seat with some captors.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aerospace crew seats market is the increase in defense spending:

Global aerospace crew seats market: Increase in defense spending

The global aerospace crew seats market is directly affected by the spending in the defense sector and the distribution of the national budget. The increments in defense spending boost the military segment of the global aerospace crew seats market significantly. There has been an increase in the procurement of various military aircraft such as transportation/logistics aircraft, which is fueling the demand for crew seats.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onaerospace, "Considerable investments are being made for projects related to optimizing crew seating in terms of comfort, reliability, size, and weight constraints. The standard requirements for crew seating include a leg rest with foot support, a 40-degree recline, and a certain width at the back. Another requirement that is currently being considered is privacy curtain."

Global aerospace crew seats market: Segmentation analysis

The global aerospace crew seats market research report provides market segmentation by application (commercial, business, and cargo aviation and military aviation) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the commercial, business, and cargo aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 80% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 39% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to project the fastest growth during the forecast period.

