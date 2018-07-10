Promega Corporation, a global biotechnology manufacturer, released its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report today highlighting the value of authentic connection and sustained engagement in the company's exchanges with customers, suppliers, employees, communities and the environment.

Promega employees support more than 200 organizations globally such as the annual Courir Pour Elles (Run for Them) event that raises funds and awareness for research into cancers that affect women. Promega France was a sponsor and a team of employees also took part in the race. The global biotechnology company's newly released 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights these efforts, along with the overall emphasis Promega places on relationship in its exchanges with customers, suppliers, employees, communities and the environment. (Photo: Business Wire)

"More than any product, technology, or market in guiding our path, we continue to look toward relationship as our North Star to a fulfilling future," says Promega founder and CEO Bill Linton.

This year, Promega marks its first 40 years of supporting the life sciences industry. As the company evaluates what it will take to thrive in its 100th year and beyond, themes of innovative collaboration with scientists, meaningful interconnectedness with employees and communities, and long-term commitment to sustainable growth emerge and are evidenced in the 2018 Report. Some of these outcomes and initiatives include:

Working toward a more sustainable future by decreasing the company's global carbon footprint by 6% as indexed to 2017 revenue

Cultivating emotional and social intelligence (ESI) to foster supportive and dynamic work environments at Promega locations around the globe

Providing forensic scientists with powerful tools to generate DNA profiles from degraded evidence in criminal cases

Supporting more than 200 organizations globally in the areas of science, education and creativity

Since its founding in 1978, Promega has integrated the values of corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices. For the last 10 years, the company's annual Corporate Responsibility Report has documented how Promega continues to align these practices with positive social, environmental and business outcomes. Read the entire 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report here. Explore highlights of the report at www.Promega.com/responsibility.

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

