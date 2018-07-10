World Food Travel Association Announces New FoodTreX Food Travel Conference Brand And Food Travel Innovation Summit In London

PORTLAND, Oregon, USA, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) unveiled its new FoodTreX brand for its food travel conference series, as well as its new Food Travel Innovation Summit, taking place in London on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The FoodTreX brand was created as the umbrella brand name for the Association's food and beverage travel trade events. "There was a clear need to unify our event brands," said Association Executive Director Erik Wolf. "Over the past 12 months we've produced events in Spain, Greece and Australia, as well as our popular Online Food Travel Summit. We have more planned, including Singapore and Nepal. It was time to unite our various events under a common brand so we created FoodTreX." FoodTreX stands for " Food Tr avel Ex perience". The formula of FoodTreX events is a single day of talks on topics relevant to the host market, and delivered by food, beverage, travel and hospitality industry experts. FoodTreX events can focus on specific regions (Spain, Greece, Australia), specific topics (FoodTreX London | Food Travel Innovation Summit) or can also be held online (FoodTreX Global | Online Food Travel Summit).

The next FoodTreX event will be FoodTreX London | Food Travel Innovation Summit, which will take place on Sunday, November 4 at the Grange St. Paul's Hotel at 10 Godliman Street in London. The purpose of the Food Travel Innovation Summit is to highlight innovative, complex and unusual case studies, technologies and business processes that can help our industry's stakeholders to gain a competitive edge in business.

The FoodTreX London website will launch shortly. For now, the confirmed speakers and sessions include:

FOOD TOURISM & 5G: IT'S RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER

Kathryn Davis, Head of Tourism, Destination Bristol (England, UK)

LIVING UP TO FOOD LOVING TRAVELER EXPECTATIONS

Yellow Railroad Ltd. (Edinburgh, Scotland)

IS IT LIVE OR IS IT VR? NEW POSSIBILITIES FOR FOOD & BEVERAGE TOURISM

Benjamin Atlani, Co-Founder and CEO, WideWebVR and Co-Founder and CEO, Semply Digital, Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, France

MAKING HOLIDAYS GREENER: IT'S EASIER THAN YOU THINK

Clare Jenkinson, Senior Destinations and Sustainability Manager, Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA)

WINE TOURISM GETS AN UPGRADE

Roberta Garibaldi, Wine Tourism Researcher & Expert, University of Bergamo, Italy

The FoodTreX London summit concludes with the 2018 FoodTrekking Awards ceremony for excellence and innovation in food and beverage tourism (applications are open through September 10).

FOODTREX TARGET AUDIENCE

The FoodTreX conference series is designed for food, beverage, travel and hospitality professionals, including:

Destination marketers and governments

Small business owners and entrepreneurs

Marketing managers and strategists

Branding, PR and advertising professionals

Product developers

Trainers and educators

Bloggers

People considering a career change

Students forging their career path

Any other professionals with an interest in food and beverage tourism

For more information about the WFTA and its events, please visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

