The global alkaline battery market is estimated to grow to USD 9 billion by 2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in consumer spending. Consumer spending is an essential metric of the economic forecast. The number of earning members per family and the disposable income has increased globally due to the growing urbanization and new employment opportunities. Such factors will support the sales of high-drain electronics, which will boost the demand for alkaline batteries.

This market research report on the global alkaline battery market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of recycled alkaline batteries as one of the key emerging trends in the global alkaline battery market:

Global alkaline battery market: Development of recycled alkaline batteries

Primary batteries are made from different chemicals that undergo several chemical reactions during battery manufacturing. Some of these chemicals are toxic and can be hazardous to the environment. They can cause water and soil pollution and may endanger wildfire. Thus, many governments have implemented norms that require recycling of scraped batteries.

"Primary batteries, after their disposal can be recycled to yield useful metals. This helps battery manufacturers to overcome coast issues with the production of new batteries. Manufacturers are also focusing on recycling of primary batteries," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Global alkaline battery market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global alkaline battery market by product (primary battery and secondary battery) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The primary battery segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 75% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 51% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

