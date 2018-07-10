

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies for raising drug prices.



'Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason,' Trump tweeted.



'They are merely taking advantage of the poor & others unable to defend themselves, while at the same time giving bargain basement prices to other countries in Europe & elsewhere. We will respond!'



Trump's tweet was in response to a report on the Financial Times on July 2 that reported Pfizer had increased the price of 100 of their products, including Viagra, cholesterol drug Lipitor and arthritis treatment Xeljanz.



'Our portfolio includes more than 400 medicines and vaccines; we are modifying prices for approximately 10 percent of these, including some instances where we're decreasing the price,' Pfizer said in a statement.



Trump had promised to lower drug prices as part of his 2016 campaign and he even threatened to use his power to control prices increases. In May, Trump had announced that some drug companies would soon announce 'voluntary, massive' cuts in prices, however, no company has announced one yet.



Meanwhile, Pfizer is not the only drugmaker to hike the drug prices, according to Morgan Stanley. The report says Pfizer was one of four pharmaceutical companies that have taken two rounds of price increases on eight of their drugs in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX