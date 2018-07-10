The global high-bandwidth memory market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 32% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor that will drive the market is the increasing demand for HPC. HPC systems are used for tasks that cannot be resolved using conventional computing. With the increasing interest in big data and the rapid increase in data centers has led to an increase in demand for HPC systems as they are required for processing large amounts of information.

This market research report on the global high-bandwidth memory market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of AI as one of the key emerging trends in the global high-bandwidth memory market:

Global high-bandwidth memory market: Growth of AI

The development in neural networks, deep learning, and AI algorithms has increased exponentially. The number of pilot programs and proof-of-concepts conducted by firms in the field of AI is increasing. Large-scale commercial deployments of AI technology are taking place across the globe. The primary reason for the success of AI is that numerous tasks can be designed to work optimally using AI. Moreover, AI applications are driven by data and can be easily measured and benchmarked. This allows firms to derive a lot of insights from a large amount of data captured.

"Several firms have released numerous AI applications. For instance, Google Translate became more accurate with the deployment of a DNN platform in 2017. Amazon offers AI-powered voice assisted Alexa through its product Amazon Echo. To support the growth of AI, compatible hardware and software capable of running numerous AI algorithms is required. These algorithms are data intensive, and thus require memory that can support high bandwidth and exhibit low latency," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global high-bandwidth memory market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global high-bandwidth memory market by application (graphics, high-performance computing, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA and the Americas).

The market was dominated by the graphics segment in 2017, which accounted for a market share of more than 50% followed by the HPC segment.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 48%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The market share of the Americas is expected to increase by close to 6% over the forecast period while the other two regions will see a decrease in their respective market shares.

