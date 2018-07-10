Regulatory News:

DIOTA, leading software provider of Industry 4.0 solutions integrating Augmented Reality and automated control, and ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, formalize their partnership to develop solutions bringing previously disparate engineering, manufacturing and maintenance processes into integrated end-to-end workflows.

Facing Industry 4.0 challenges, manufacturers need to transform their processes and tools to enhance their efficiency; increasing their productivity while helping their operators to find their place in brand-new lines or plants. New technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality are already used but typically at different stages of product lifecycle; the first mostly in the product and process engineering phases, and the second mainly in manufacturing and maintenance operations.

ESI IC.IDO help engineering, service manufacturing managers address challenges related to shorter product lifecycles, globalization and new technology trends. The solution fosters risk management of Product Production Targets achievement, through context-rich virtual validation of human centric product integration and service production processes. ESI IC.IDO facilitates early identification of issues and opportunities for improvement, while reducing the need for physical trials expert opinions.

DiotaPlayer is a solution that brings engineering data onto the shop floor to guide operators through assembly, quality control, maintenance, and training tasks, via various devices (projection, tablets, head-mounted displays, desktop/mobile workstations…).

ESI and DIOTA have decided to break silos and to develop solutions to bring a stronger joint value proposition to their industrial customers. In this partnership, they will deliver integrated, end-to-end workflows for the efficient generation of industrial grade, digital-assisted guidance.

"Thanks to our partnership with DIOTA, we'll be able to bring more value to our customers with both VR AR. These two technologies used together will transform products' Engineering, Manufacturing and Maintenance with an efficient and optimized user-centric approach." comments Peter Larsson, Director Solution Management, ESI.

Used jointly, the solutions will reduce the time and effort required to validate and perform assembly and service procedures, limit human errors and optimize the need for creation and deployment of traditional documentation training material.

"Taking direct outputs from an assembly/service validation tool like ESI IC.IDO assures that already tried out, valid and optimized procedures are brought to shop floor operators via the DiotaPlayer platform. We thus ensure efficient digital continuity." adds Thomas Perpère, Director of Strategic Partnerships, DIOTA

Through the delivery of such workflows, the combination of ESI and DIOTA's solutions will provide tangible, measurable, disruptive value by minimizing design risk, decreasing human error, accelerating ramp-up times, and significantly reducing costs.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance LifecycleTM, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €135 million in 2017.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI

http://www.esi-group.com/linkedin

http://www.esi-group.com/facebook

http://www.esi-group.com/twitter

https://plus.google.com/u/2/106423981342210270204/about

http://www.esi-group.com/youtube

About DIOTA

A recognized player in the Industry 4.0, DIOTA designs and develops cutting-edge digital software solutions. Embedding advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, of which the company is the European leader, and automatic control, these solutions create digital continuity between industrial information systems and field operations, allowing for increased performance throughout the product lifecycle.

Consolidated by an ecosystem of leading partners and sound expertise in industrial deployments, these solutions make DIOTA a key partner in digitization and process optimization for major industrial players in France and Europe, notably in the aerospace, the heavy industry, the automotive, the energy and petrochemicals.

For further information, go to www.diota.com

Follow Diota

https://fr-fr.facebook.com/industrial.ar/

https://twitter.com/diota_ar?lang=fr

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/diotasoft

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmaCYLt3wc7NtqEvDc8jyIQ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005548/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group

Press

Celine Gallerne

Celine.gallerne@esi-group.com

+33 1 41 73 58 46

or

Corporate communication

Florence Barré

Florence.barre@esi-group.com

+ 33 1 53 65 14 51

or

Diota

Press

+33 1 85 41 08 04

communication@diota.com