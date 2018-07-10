

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines has decided to stop serving peanuts in its flights starting August 1.



The carrier said the decision to stop serving the free peanut packets was made as a consideration for passengers with peanut allergies.



'Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest's history and DNA,' the airline said in a statement. 'However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, especially for customers with peanut-related allergies, we've made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning Aug. 1.'



Many airlines have gone peanut-free to reduce the likelihood of passengers suffering an allergic reaction while in-flight.



Meanwhile, Southwest will continue to serve free pretzels on-board and an assortment of other free snacks, such as cookies, on its longer flights.



Allergic reactions to peanuts cause 150 deaths and 2,000 hospitalizations in the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX