Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2018) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement, raising $7,500,000. All securities issued are subject to a statutory four month hold period.

Private Placement Financing

Leviathan is pleased to announce that is has issued 15,000,000 units at a price of $0.50 per unit for total gross proceeds of $7,500,000 (the "Units") in a private placement (the "Equity Financing"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share of Leviathan (the "Common Share") and one (1) non-transferable common share warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share. The Warrant may not be exercised before the date that is 120 days from July 9, 2018.Leviathan may require the holders of Warrants, upon 15 days' notice, to exercise their right to purchase Common Shares at any time after 120 days from July 9, 2018, if the Common Shares close at or above $1.50 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days. The Warrants shall expire on July 9, 2020. Leviathan has paid Haywood Securities Inc. a brokerage fee of $35,550 in the Equity Financing.

Leviathan's strategy is to use the net proceeds from the Equity financing for general corporate purposes and the conversion of the late-stage ACMPR greenhouse production complex in Pelham, Ontario (the "Property"), which is owned by Woodstock Biomed Inc., Leviathan's wholly-owned subsidiary. The Property features a 350,000 sq. ft. facility, which Leviathan will transform into a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation centre. Conversion construction on 164,000 sq. ft. is underway with an expected completion later in 2018. In this first phase of operations, Health Canada has approved a total annual production capacity of 20,000 kg.

About Leviathan Cannabis

Leviathan plans on executing a series of strategic acquisitions that extend across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally, to support the Company's proprietary brand strategy. This global reach positions the Company to be a leading multi-jurisdictional medical and recreational cannabis enterprise - one that brings together the best cannabis products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. The Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis sector, and Woodstock Biomed Inc., a late-stage applicant under the ACMPR, which is in the process of retrofitting a substantial greenhouse production facility in Pelham, Ontario. Leviathan recently announced its intention to acquire Pulse Rx Inc., a boutique-style pharmacy currently providing core pharmacy services to institutional clients including nursing and retirement homes. Pulse Rx will form an integral component in Leviathan's future retail distribution model for cannabis products.

Please visit www.LeviathanCannabis.com

For more information, contact Rick Rogers, Chairman, Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416.303.9060 or Jayne Beckwith, Interim CFO at Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. at 416.806.0591.

