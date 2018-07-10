BOURBON: General waiver signature with lenders

Marseilles, July 10, 2018

BOURBON: General waiver signed with lenders

BOURBON announces having signed a general waiver with its leasers and debt holders representing the majority of its debt, thus allowing the group to withhold the payments of its loans and the servicing of its debt. Aimed at protecting the group, this waiver allows it to stay focused on its operational priorities and on the implementation of its BOURBONINMOTION strategic plan.

The company remains confident in its ability to find before year end a balanced solution with all its lenders - often long-standing partners - that suits all parties and allows the company to adapt its financing to its future development.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub - surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest - generation vessel s and the expertise of almost 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2017, BOURBON'S revenue came to €860.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 508 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

Contacts

BOURBON Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants Investor Relations, analysts,

shareholders Vilizara Lazarova +33 140 138 607 +33 144 824 634 investor-relations@bourbon-online.com (mailto:investor-relations@bourbon-online.com) vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr (mailto:vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr) Corporate Communications Christelle Loisel +33 491 136 732 christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com (mailto:christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com)

