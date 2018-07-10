Technavio analysts forecast the global online jewelry market to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005802/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global online jewelry market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Personalization and customization of jewelry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global online jewelry market 2018-2022. Customers have specific fashion choices and demand due to which the concept of personalization and customization of jewelry is trending in the market. Players provide personalized services for all kinds of fine and fashion jewelry like rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and chains.

THIS REPORT IS AVAILABLE AT A USD 1,000 DISCOUNT FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY: VIEW MARKET SNAPSHOT BEFORE PURCHASING

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global online jewelry market is the innovation in jewelry design and technology:

Global online jewelry market: Innovation in jewelry design and technology

Factors such as product line innovations through design and technology integration play an important role in the online sales of jewelry. Jewelry manufacturers are further emphasizing on widening their range of jewelry collection, extension of product assortments, and online visibilities through the incorporation of numerous new jewelry collections that have innovative designs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services, "Companies such as Bulgari and Zales are some of the established and popular global brands."

Global online jewelry market: Segmentation analysis

The global online jewelry market research report provides market segmentation by product (fine jewelry and fashion jewelry) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The fine jewelry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 74% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 40% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS MARKET? REQUEST A FREE SAMPLE REPORT

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005802/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com